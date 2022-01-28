Russia Sends Georgia Protest Note Over Rally Near Diplomatic Office

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia has presented a note to the Georgian Foreign Ministry over an incident at the Russian interests section at the Swiss embassy in Georgia, Alexey Zaitsev, the deputy director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Information and Press Department, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) Russia has presented a note to the Georgian Foreign Ministry over an incident at the Russian interests section at the Swiss embassy in Georgia, Alexey Zaitsev, the deputy director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Information and Press Department, said on Friday.

According to the official, anti-Russian protests were held by the Georgian opposition on Wednesday near the Swiss embassy's Russian section building. He noted that prior to the event the section's main and reserve power supply was shut down.

"In light of what has transpired, the section of interests has sent a note to the Georgian Foreign Ministry on the necessity of rigorous implementation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of April 18, 1961 by the Georgian authorities. Similar notes have been delivered by the Russian Foreign Ministry to the head of the section of Georgian interests at the embassy of the Swiss Confederation in Moscow," Zaitsev said, as quoted in a statement on the ministry's website.