Russia Sentences Journalist To 2 Years In Prison, Detains Others
Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2024 | 12:40 AM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) A Russian court on Thursday sentenced a journalist to two years in prison for denouncing Moscow's full-scale military offensive on Ukraine, as police in Moscow detained five other reporters over a 24-hour period.
Russia has made on-the-ground reporting increasingly dangerous and illegal since it sent troops into Ukraine two years ago, arresting and fining those who defy the Kremlin's narratives.
A court in the western exclave of Kaliningrad said journalist Mikhail Feldman had discredited Russia's armed forces in a series of posts on the VKontakte social network, the OVD-Info and Memorial rights groups said, citing his lawyer.
"This is exactly the punishment the prosecution asked for," OVD-Info said. "In addition to being imprisoned, Feldman was banned from administering websites for two years."
Russia has launched hundreds of criminal cases against individuals who oppose its campaign against Ukraine.
Under military censorship laws, Russians who criticise the offensive online or journalists that use information other than that provided by Russian officials can face years in prison.
The sentence came after police in Moscow detained five independent journalists over the past 24 hours, one of whom said he was beaten, OVD-Info reported Thursday.
SOTAvision journalist Antonina Favorskaya was taken for interrogation late Wednesday after serving 10 days' jail for laying flowers at late opposition politician Alexei Navalny's grave.
Her colleagues Alexandra Astakhova and Anastasia Musatova, who came to meet her at the detention centre where she was set to be released, were also detained by police, SOTAvision said.
Then, early Thursday, police arrested reporters Ekaterina Anikievich from SOTAvision and Konstantin Zharov from RusNews, who were filming near Favorskaya's home.
"They kicked me, put a foot on my head, twisted my fingers, mocked me when I tried to get up, demanded to show my rucksack as if it might contain explosives," Zharov said.
Since launching its assault on Ukraine, Russia has banned, blocked or attempted to censor almost all independent media organisations still operating in the country.
Many independent journalists fled in the wake of the offensive, and those that remain face risks. US reporters Evan Gershkovich and Alsu Kurmasheva are currently in jail awaiting trial.
Also on Thursday a court sent a Navalny associate to pre-trial detention on "extremism"-related charges.
Olga Komleva, who volunteered at Navalny's Ufa headquarters in central Russia, was arrested earlier this week in the latest in a string of cases against Navanly's allies who have stayed in Russia.
Recent Stories
Journalists call for global action to end Gaza’s humanitarian crisis
CM for generating opportunities to bring direct int'l investment
Pakistan retains position in FTSE secondary emerging market
High Commissioner of Malaysia hosts Iftar dinner reception
NEPRA announces 2nd quarterly adjustment in power bills with Rs 1.68 cut per uni ..
Hoopo Inc. Collaborates with SAU to Install Solar-Powered RO Plant
04 killed in Spain as Storm Nelson looms
Russian military jet crashes into sea off Crimea: Governor
Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm likely at various parts of country
Implementation of Sindh Agriculture Workers Act-2019 demanded
Pandemic accord talks heading for extra time
Khawaja reiterates PM commitment to judiciary
More Stories From World
-
Bus plunges off S.Africa bridge killing 45: ministry9 minutes ago
-
France asks for foreign help for Olympics security: officials49 minutes ago
-
04 killed in Spain as Storm Nelson looms1 hour ago
-
Russian military jet crashes into sea off Crimea: Governor1 hour ago
-
Pandemic accord talks heading for extra time1 hour ago
-
French parliament backs bill against hair discrimination affecting black women1 hour ago
-
Russia says 'evidence' links Ukraine to Moscow attack1 hour ago
-
Russian shelling kills three in Ukraine, officials say1 hour ago
-
'Several' nations to send soldiers to help secure Paris Olympics: France1 hour ago
-
France blocks fake Ukraine war recruitment website1 hour ago
-
New Senegal president's home village full of pride, hope & advice1 hour ago
-
What do scientists hope to learn from total solar eclipse in US?1 hour ago