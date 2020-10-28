UrduPoint.com
Russia-S.Korea Commission To Meet In Seoul After Stabilization Of COVID-19 Situation

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 06:00 AM

Russia-S.Korea Commission to Meet in Seoul After Stabilization of COVID-19 Situation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) The Russia-South Korea intergovernmental commission will meet in Seoul after the COVID-19 epidemiological situation stabilizes, Deputy Prime Minister Yury Trutnev's office said in a statement.

Trutnev and Deputy Prime Minister, Economy and Finance Minister of the Republic of Korea Hong Nam Ki held a video conference meeting of the co-chairs of the organizing committee of the Year of Mutual Exchanges between Russia and South Korea on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations and the Russian-Korean joint commission on economic and scientific-technical cooperation.

"The deputy prime ministers agreed to hold the 19th meeting of the intergovernmental commission at the agreed time in Seoul after the stabilization of the epidemiological situation," the statement said.

More Stories From World

