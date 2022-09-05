UrduPoint.com

Russia Terminates Agreement With Japan On Facilitated Travel To Kuril Islands

Published September 05, 2022

Russia has terminated the agreement with Japan on facilitated travel to the islands of Kunashir, Iturup and Lesser Kuril Chain, according to a decree signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin

""In accordance .. to terminate the agreement ...

between the Russian government and the Japanese government on the organization of the most facilitated visit to the islands of Kunashir, Iturup and the islands of the Lesser Kuril Chain (Sakhalin region) by Japanese citizens - former residents of the islands and members of their families ... dated September 2, 1999," the decree, published on Monday, said.

