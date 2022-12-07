Russia to Ask German Prosecutors Over Russian Woman Detention During Police Raid - Embassy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) The Russian Embassy in Berlin did not receive information from authorities about detention of a Russian woman as part of a major operation against alleged extremists, plotting a coup, the embassy said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the German Federal prosecutor's office said that several people were detained in Germany as part of a major operation against alleged right-wing extremists, who plotted a coup in the country also planned to set up a provisional military government and hold talks with a number of states.

A Russian woman is among those arrested and is suspected of mediating between "conspiracy leader and representatives of Russia," according to the German authorities.

"We are sending a request to the German prosecutor general's office to establish the circumstances of what happened," the embassy said, adding that it had not received any information on this issue.

The Russian diplomats will be ready to provide all the necessary consular and legal support within the framework of existing powers, if they receive appeals from the Russian citizen, the embassy added.