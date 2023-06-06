Russia to Continue Assisting Tajikistan in Army Modernization - Foreign Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) Moscow will carry on supporting the modernization of the armed forces of Tajikistan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Lavrov arrived in Dushanbe to hold talks with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon and Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin.

"We talked about the implementation of agreements on military and military-technical cooperation, including the implementation of the program of modernization of Tajikistan's armed forces. We will continue to provide appropriate assistance to Dushanbe.

All the planned amounts (of support) will be fulfilled," Lavrov said after the meeting with Muhriddin.

Russia is grateful to Tajikistan for creating conditions for its 201st Military Base and for carrying out activities there, the minister added.

Tajikistan hosts Russian 201st Military Base, one of Russia's largest foreign military facilities, which is deployed in the cities of Dushanbe and Bokhtar. The number of military personnel is about 7,500. Lavrov visited the base on June 5.