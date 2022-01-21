Russia to Create 5 Prototypes of Upgraded Engine to Test Angara-A5 Heavy Rocket

UrduPoint.com

Russia's Proton-PM company will produce five prototypes of the latest engine to test heavy-lift rocket Angara-A5, the Russian space agency Roscosmos said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) Russia's Proton-PM company will produce five prototypes of the latest engine to test heavy-lift rocket Angara-A5, the Russian space agency Roscosmos said on Friday.

"Proton-PM signed an agreement with NPO Energomash (Roscosmos subsidiary) for the supply of five prototypes of the RD-191M engine...

to test the Angara-A5 heavy launch vehicle at the Vostochny cosmodrome," Roscosmos said in a statement published on its official website.

RD-191M is a modification of the previous generation engine with a 10% higher thrust. The engine is expected to fulfill the manned space flight program during launches of Angara-A5 rockets.

Director of Proton-PM Ivan Krasnov expressed confidence that the company will be able to launch the production of the upgraded engine ahead of schedule in 2022-2023.

Angara is a family of Russian environmentally friendly carrier rockets ranging from light to heavy class.

