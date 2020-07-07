Russia to Properly Respond to New UK Sanctions - Senior Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) Russia will properly respond to the new UK sanctions, head of the Russian State Duma International Affairs Committee Leonid Slutsky told reporters.

The UK Foreign Office on Monday released a new list of individuals and organizations to be sanctioned over alleged human rights violations.

The list includes 25 Russian nationals, including Russian Investigative Committee chief Alexander Bastrykin, 20 Saudi nationals, two Myanmar military generals and two North Korean special services. All those listed will be banned from entering the UK and will have their-UK-based assets, if any, frozen.

"Naturally, as is customary in diplomatic practice, Moscow reserves the right to retaliatory measures. I have no doubt that the decision that will be made will be balanced, proper and timely," Slutsky said.

The official said any restrictions adopted bypassing the UN were an anachronism.