Russia-Turkey Patrol Zone in Syria to Operate Without Time Limits - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) The joint Russian-Turkish patrol zone to a depth of 10 kilometers in Syria will operate without time limits and will be under the jurisdiction of Damascus Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said Wednesday.

"Regarding the zone.

Naturally, I said that today the implementation of this memorandum began at midday. The memorandum does not have any temporary instructions on time parameters. This means that this zone will operate for now without time limits," Vershinin said at a press conference in the Rossiya Segodnya news agency.

"As for what laws should be in force in it, it seems to me that national laws should be in any Syrian territory," he said.