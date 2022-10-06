(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said that Russia had finally acquired the status of an adversary for Washington, no one in the United States had a mood for dialogue now.

"Of course, it's bitter that no one in Washington today is talking about stabilizing or developing bilateral relations. Russia here has unequivocally acquired the status of an adversary, one of the very monsters that must be destroyed," Antonov told Russia's Channel One.

"The task is to exhaust our country, to bring it to its knees, to force it to comply with the orders of the West, to prevent us from speaking with other states on an equal footing," the ambassador added.

He drew attention to the fact that at present "all spheres of interaction are frozen, starting with culture, sports, and ending with the issue of strategic stability."

"Today, we have only crumbs of the rich heritage that we received from our predecessors. Space can be counted here. The volume of interaction in the field of nonproliferation of weapons of mass destruction remains minimal, we should mention, of course, the so-called deconfliction in Syria, where our military contact on the situation on the ground in order to prevent unintended collisions," the ambassador said.