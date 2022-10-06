UrduPoint.com

Russia Ultimately Became Washington's Adversary - Ambassador

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 06, 2022 | 01:50 AM

Russia Ultimately Became Washington's Adversary - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said that Russia had finally acquired the status of an adversary for Washington, no one in the United States had a mood for dialogue now.

"Of course, it's bitter that no one in Washington today is talking about stabilizing or developing bilateral relations. Russia here has unequivocally acquired the status of an adversary, one of the very monsters that must be destroyed," Antonov told Russia's Channel One.

"The task is to exhaust our country, to bring it to its knees, to force it to comply with the orders of the West, to prevent us from speaking with other states on an equal footing," the ambassador added.

He drew attention to the fact that at present "all spheres of interaction are frozen, starting with culture, sports, and ending with the issue of strategic stability."

"Today, we have only crumbs of the rich heritage that we received from our predecessors. Space can be counted here. The volume of interaction in the field of nonproliferation of weapons of mass destruction remains minimal, we should mention, of course, the so-called deconfliction in Syria, where our military contact on the situation on the ground in order to prevent unintended collisions," the ambassador said.

Related Topics

Sports Syria Russia Washington United States All From

Recent Stories

Florida Recovery From Hurricane Ian Will Take Year ..

Florida Recovery From Hurricane Ian Will Take Years, US Government Aid to Persis ..

54 minutes ago
 US Pushing Countries at UN to Back Draft Resolutio ..

US Pushing Countries at UN to Back Draft Resolution Condemning Russia Referendum ..

54 minutes ago
 Canada to Continue Sanctioning IRGC Leadership Ove ..

Canada to Continue Sanctioning IRGC Leadership Over Downing of Flight 752 - Trud ..

54 minutes ago
 UN Chief Calls on N. Korea to Immediately Cease Fu ..

UN Chief Calls on N. Korea to Immediately Cease Further Destabilizing Acts - Off ..

1 hour ago
 Remaining hostages freed from Nigeria train attack ..

Remaining hostages freed from Nigeria train attack

1 hour ago
 EC issues notice to PTI candidate in PP 209 for ae ..

EC issues notice to PTI candidate in PP 209 for aerial firing in public meeting

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.