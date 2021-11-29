UrduPoint.com

Russia Unlikely To Return Mission At NATO In Brussels - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 08:40 PM

Russia Unlikely to Return Mission at NATO in Brussels - Foreign Ministry

Russia is unlikely to return the mission at NATO in Brussels, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said during a discussion at the Valdai Club

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) Russia is unlikely to return the mission at NATO in Brussels, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said during a discussion at the Valdai Club.

"Everything is developing in such a way that we are unlikely to return there," he replied to the host's question whether Russia would return to Brussels.

To restore dialogue with Russia, fundamental shifts must take place in NATO policy, Grushko said.

"For opportunities to restore normal dialogue to appear, fundamental shifts must take place within NATO itself in the Russian direction, both in terms of military planning and in terms of politics," he said.

