Russia, US Must Join Forces In Global Effort Against Cybercrime - WEF Expert

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 11:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) Russia and the United States should join forces to lay the groundwork for a global public-private cooperation against cybercrime, the World Economic Forum's cybersecurity expert Tal Goldstein said on Wednesday in the wake of the Geneva meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden.

The Russian and American leaders concluded their meeting earlier in the day, in which the issue of cyberattacks was featured prominently. According to Putin, he and Biden agreed to start consultations on cybersecurity.

"The only way to combat cybercrime is through global public-private cooperation and it is imperative for the US and Russia to come together to lay the foundation for this effort.

Such collaboration, including law enforcement agencies, organisations from the private sector and civil society, is currently being developed by the World Economic Forum Partnership against Cybercrime," Goldstein said.

The issue of cybersecurity has moved to the forefront of global politics with several high-profile hacking attacks against US infrastructure, with some suspecting Russian involvement, despite Moscow's protests to the contrary.

