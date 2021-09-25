Russia, US Planning Meetings at Foreign Ministry Level - Lavrov

Russia and the United States are preparing a number of meetings at the level of the Foreign Ministry and the State Department, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday, when asked about a possible visit of Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2021) Russia and the United States are preparing a number of meetings at the level of the Foreign Ministry and the State Department, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday, when asked about a possible visit of Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland.

"We are preparing a number of contacts between the Foreign Ministry and the US State Department. This is not the only area in which discussions are underway," Lavrov told a press conference on the sidelines of the UNGA session.

The minister added that "we proceed from the fact that when both sides agree on the date of the contact and the issue to be discussed, a relevant statement will be made."