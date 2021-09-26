Russia, US to Hold New Round of Strategic Stability Talks Next Week - Lavrov

Russia and the United States are set to hold the second round of strategic stability talks next week, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2021) Russia and the United States are set to hold the second round of strategic stability talks next week, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday.

"As for our talks with the US on strategic stability, the first round took place in July, and the second (round) is due to be held next week," Lavrov told a press conference on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.