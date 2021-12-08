UrduPoint.com

Russia Will Use Greece To Improve Relations With NATO - Putin

Faizan Hashmi 44 seconds ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 08:00 PM

Russia Will Use Greece to Improve Relations With NATO - Putin

Russia will use Greece to improve relations with NATO, Russian President Vladimir Putin said following talks with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) Russia will use Greece to improve relations with NATO, Russian President Vladimir Putin said following talks with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

"In any case, the presence of Greece in both associations (NATO, the EU) has never interfered with the development of bilateral relations.

I hope that it will be so in the future. And we will use our Greek friends to focus on the fact that they could play some positive role in relations with these two associations, I don't see any big problems," Putin said at a press conference.

