Russian Air Force Units Of Joint Military Group Begin Arriving In Belarus - Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published October 16, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Russian Air Force Units of Joint Military Group Begin Arriving in Belarus - Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2022) Air force troops that are part of the joint regional military group have begun to arrive in Belarus from Russia, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"The air force part of the regional grouping of troops started arriving in the Republic of Belarus from the Russian Federation," the ministry said.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday that opening a front line against Belarus by Kiev is insane from a military point of view, but the process has begun. The president also accused NATO of encouraging Ukraine to attack Belarus and said some countries in Europe were considering an offensive against his country. Lukashenko added that Russia and Belarus had agreed to create a joint troop formation.

First Russian troops that are part of the joint regional grouping arrived in Belarus on Saturday.

