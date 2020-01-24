Russian AliExpress Office Expects No Decrease in Orders From China Due to Coronaviris

(@imziishan)

AliExpress' Russian office is not expecting a decrease in the number of orders from China to Russia due to the coronavirus outbreak in the city of Wuhan, the office's press service told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) AliExpress' Russian office is not expecting a decrease in the number of orders from China to Russia due to the coronavirus outbreak in the city of Wuhan, the office's press service told Sputnik on Friday.

On Thursday, the office said that there was no evidence that packages sent from China or their content carried any risk of transferring the virus.

"No, we do not expect any changes in the number of orders [from China to Russia]. The only factor that can influence [the situation] is Chinese New Year [celebrated this Saturday]," the press service said.

According to the press service, the company is closely monitoring the situation around the virus and is cooperating with Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, agriculture watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor and other regulatory agencies of both countries.

On Wednesday, China's postal service said that it was carrying out a secondary disinfection of mail and vehicles from Wuhan and the order processing center to ensure the safety of packages sent from and via Wuhan.

The new coronavirus has already killed 26 people and infected over 890 others in China. Confirmed cases of the illness have also been recorded in the United States, South Korea, Japan, Vietnam, Singapore and Thailand. The Chinese authorities have taken drastic measures to contain the spread of the virus, including by imposing curfews and restricting travel for up to 44 million people in central China's major cities on the eve of Chinese New Year.