MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) Russian Culture Minister Vladimir Medinsky presented US filmmaker Quentin Tarantino with a facsimile first edition book of Russian writer Boris Pasternak's poetry. the Russian Ministry of Culture said on Wednesday.

Medinsky met with Tarantino, who visited Moscow to present his new film "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood," on Tuesday and accompanied him to visit the Kremlin.

"The Russian culture minister gifted the filmmaker with a facsimile first edition of Boris Pasternak's poetry 'Twin in the Clouds,' which was published in 1913. It is well-known that Tarantino is a great admirer of Pasternak," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that during Tarantino's last visit to Russia, the filmmaker visited Pasternak's grave in the village of Peredelkino outside of Moscow.

Tarantino's new film will be officially released in Russia on August 8.�