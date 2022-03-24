Russian Defense Ministry Unveils Scheme for Movement of Biomaterials From Ukraine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) The Russian defense ministry has disclosed a scheme for the movement of biomaterials from the territory of Ukraine abroad, with more than 16,000 bioassays having been taken out, Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense of the Russian Armed Forces, said on Thursday.

"The Ministry of Defense has disclosed and summarized the scheme for the movement of biomaterial. The financing of military biological activities allowed the United States and its allies to export at least 16,000 biological samples from Ukraine," Kirillov told reporters.

The ministry presented a document signed by Viktor Polishchuk, the deputy state secretary of the Ukrainian cabinet, confirming that 30 laboratories across 14 Ukrainian settlements conducted large-scale military biological activities, he said.

"The registration card identifies the customer of the work the US Department of Defense Threat Reduction Agency as well as a list of biological objects," the official said.

He added that the US biolaboratories in Ukraine focused on studying a particularly dangerous anthrax pathogen, which is characterized by high damaging ability and resistance in the environment.

"An analysis of the documentation shows that not only samples of tissues and human blood serum but also dangerous pathogens, as well as their carriers, were exported abroad. Thus, more than 10,000 samples were sent to the Lugar Center in Georgia. Among the recipients are also: reference laboratories in the UK, the Loffler Institute in Germany," Kirillov said.

The export of pathogens from Ukraine abroad created the risk of leaks of "sensitive genetic information," as well as threats to biological safety not only for Ukraine, but also for those regions where the samples were transferred to.

Russia has also received documents, confirming the US' attempt to conduct tests unapproved drugs on Ukrainian military, he said.

Sending pathogenic biomaterials from Ukraine to European countries can lead to creation of epidemic focus with comparable scale to COVID-19 - moscow

"We are talking about the Deep Drug screening system for pharmaceuticals that have not passed the licensing procedure in the United States and Canada," Kirillov noted, adding that such tests are prohibited in the United States and are carried out by the military department abroad.