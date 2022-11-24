Russian Diplomat Says There Is Hope Turkey May Refrain From Ground Operation in Syria

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2022) Turkey may still refrain from conducting a ground operation in Syria, Russia's special presidential envoy for Syria, Alexander Lavrentyev, said in an interview with Sputnik.

During the Astana talks on Wednesday, Russia discussed the Turkish ground operation with the Turkish and Iranian delegations, as well as with representatives of Damascus.

However, the Russian delegation did not receive any assurances that the ground operation would not be carried out, the diplomat said.

"But, nevertheless, it seems that there is a possibility that they (the Turkish authorities) will refrain from carrying out these operations," Lavrentyev said, adding that this will depend on actions of groups in the country's northeast and absence of provocations.