Russian Embassy In Albania Has No Information On Alleged Detention Of Russian Citizens

Published August 21, 2022

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2022) The Russian Embassy has not yet received any information from the Albanian authorities regarding the alleged detention of Russian citizens during their reported attempt to enter an arms factory in the city of Gramsh, the diplomatic mission told Sputnik.

On Saturday, the factory's head told Albanian Daily News that three people approached the facility but were spotted by the factory's military personnel. Two men and one woman were detained. According to Albanian Daily News, one of the men carried a Ukrainian passport, while the second man and the woman had Russian passports.

"The local authorities did not pass any such information to the embassy or the consul. We have seen information about the alleged incident only in the Albanian media," a Russian embassy representative told Sputnik commenting on the news report.

