UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Fighters Su-27 Intercept 2 US Air Force Bombers Over Black Sea - Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 12:00 AM

Russian Fighters Su-27 Intercept 2 US Air Force Bombers Over Black Sea - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) Two Russian fighters Su-27 were scrambled to intercept two US Air Force bombers over the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center (NDCC) said on Wednesday.

Russian airspace control systems detected two air targets approaching the Russian state border over the neutral waters of the Black Sea and two Su-27 fighters from the Southern Military District's air defense forces were scrambled to identify them, the NDCC said.

"The crews of Russian fighters identified the aerial targets as strategic bombers B-52H of the US Air Force and escorted them over the Black Sea," the statement says.

Related Topics

Russia Border From

Recent Stories

UAE stresses commitment to supporting efforts to r ..

1 hour ago

Unveiling Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: Fan Favorite Feat ..

1 hour ago

Emirati aid ship arrives in Beirut

2 hours ago

Indian official lists five areas of engagement wit ..

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

GreenFactory Emirates: The largest indoor farm in ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.