Russian Forces Seize Two Settlements, Railway Station in Operation Zone - Shoigu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) The Russian military has seized Serhiivka and Kovalivka settlements in the Krasnyi Lyman direction, as well as Molchanovka railway station in the Kupyansk direction, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Monday.

"Using maneuver and counterattacks, Russian formations and military units liberated the settlements of Kovalivka and Serhiivka in the Krasnyi Lyman direction, as well as the Molchanovka railway station in the Kupyansk direction from the Nazis," Shoigu told military officials.