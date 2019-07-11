UrduPoint.com
Russian Foreign Ministry Notes Serious Progress In Forming Syrian Constitutional Committee

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 29 seconds ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 07:20 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday that a significant progress had been achieved in forming and launching the Syrian constitutional committee

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday that a significant progress had been achieved in forming and launching the Syrian constitutional committee.

"Significant progress has been achieved on the political track regarding the formation and the launch of the constitutional committee," Zakharova said at a briefing.

She recalled that on July 5 Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen had discussed in detail the current situation surrounding the political process in Syria.

On Wednesday, Pedersen went to Damascus to meet with Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem to discuss the establishment of the constitutional committee.

He called the talks constructive and wrote on Twitter they were "getting closer to reaching an agreement to establish a constitutional committee."

The first meeting of the committee may reportedly take place in September.

The agreement to form the constitutional committee, which will be tasked with writing the country's constitution, was reached during the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in the Russian city of Sochi in January 2018. The panel is expected to be made up of representatives of the government and opposition, Syrian experts, members of civil society, independents, tribal leaders, and women.

