Russian Foreign Ministry Sends Note of Protest to Estonia Over Memorials Dismantling

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) The Russian Foreign Ministry sent a note of protest to the Estonian Foreign Ministry regarding the dismantling of the monument to the T-34 tank in Narva, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ivan Nechaev said on Thursday.

Despite mass protests of local residents on August 16 in the vicinity of the city of Narva, the Estonian authorities dismantled the monument, as well as another six monuments in this city, including memorial plates on the central Petrovsky Square, an obelisk to the Red Army soldiers, a memorial to the landing in Merikula and others.

"In this regard, we sent a corresponding note of protest to the Estonian Foreign Ministry," Nechaev said.

He recalled that in total about 15 memorials of the Soviet heritage have been dismantled in this country recently.

"Unfortunate Estonian politicians have announced a course for the total elimination of the entire memorial heritage of the Soviet period," Nechaev added.

He also called the action in Narva shameful and cynical.