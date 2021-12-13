A total of 106 Neo-Nazi supporters of the Ukrainian M.K.U. radical group plotting terrorist acts and mass killings have been detected in 37 Russian regions, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) A total of 106 Neo-Nazi supporters of the Ukrainian M.K.U. radical group plotting terrorist acts and mass killings have been detected in 37 Russian regions, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday.

"investigative measures and actions were carried out in relation to 106 supporters of the Ukrainian neo-Nazi youth group M.K.U. .... identified in 37 regions of Russia," the FSB said in a statement.

The purpose of the measures was to suppress the action, inspired by the group in various regions of Russia, "within the framework of which, with the help of messengers and social networks, his supporters were informed of instructions about the commission of terrorist attacks and massacres.

"

Two detainees are suspected of preparing armed attacks on educational institutions, the statement read.

Additionally, in the Penza region and the Komi Republic, the criminal activities of two extremist groups of five and eight people affiliated with the M.K.U. were suppressed. Smooth-bore and rifled civilian hunting weapons, as well as ammunition, pneumatic pistols, hollow pistols, machine guns, a large number of edged weapons, and tear gas cans were seized from their homes.