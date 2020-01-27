UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian FSB Suspends Probe Into Case Of Ukrainian Sailors Detained In Kerch Strait- Lawyer

Muhammad Irfan 11 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 07:46 PM

Russian FSB Suspends Probe Into Case of Ukrainian Sailors Detained in Kerch Strait- Lawyer

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has suspended its preliminary investigation into the case of the Ukrainian sailors who were detained by Russia after an incident in the Kerch Strait, near Crimea, and later returned to Ukraine, Nikolai Polozov, a lawyer representing the sailors, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has suspended its preliminary investigation into the case of the Ukrainian sailors who were detained by Russia after an incident in the Kerch Strait, near Crimea, and later returned to Ukraine, Nikolai Polozov, a lawyer representing the sailors, said on Monday.

In November 2018, three Ukrainian ships breached the Russian border, entered the temporarily closed Russian maritime area moving toward the Kerch Strait and refused to comply with the demands of the Russian authorities. The ships and their crews were detained. The incident led to Russia launching a criminal case into the illegal border crossing. The crews were sent back to Ukraine in early September 2019 as part of a bilateral agreement on the simultaneous release of detainees.

"Today, an FSB investigator informed us about the adopted procedural decision to suspend the preliminary investigation in the case of the Ukrainian military sailors.

The grounds and motives of the adopted procedural decision will be known after the defense receives a copy of the investigator's ruling," Polozov wrote on Facebook.

Last November, the FSB suspended the examination of the materials in the criminal case by the Ukrainian sailors' defense and returned to the investigation stage due to the transfer of the three vessels to the Ukrainian side.

After the ships were handed over, Commander of the Ukrainian Navy Adm. Ihor Voronchenko claimed that some equipment was missing. In addition, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he would ask Moscow to return the missing equipment and weapons. Polozov, in turn, told Sputnik that the equipment and weapons from the ships were removed, as they were recognized as evidence in a criminal case.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Facebook Kerch September November Border Criminals 2018 2019 From Agreement

Recent Stories

Coalition to launch medevac air bridge from Yemen ..

5 hours ago

Ambitious plans to implement US$11b joint projects ..

5 hours ago

Minister of Health meets Saudi and Kuwaiti counter ..

7 hours ago

Govt determines over reforms of permanent nature: ..

7 hours ago

Nothing unachievable; life's lessons teach how to ..

7 hours ago

President of Egypt awards Dr. Sultan Al Remeithi M ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.