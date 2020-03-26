Russian Government Has Enough Funds to Help People Affected by COVID-19 Pandemic - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) The Russian government has enough money and other means to help people who may face difficulties over the coronavirus pandemic, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, following the announcement of new social measures by the president.

In his address to the nation on Wednesday, President Vladimir Putin proposed, among other things, that people with over 1 million rubles ($12,800) in bank deposits and debt securities pay a 13 percent tax on their income. Reporters asked Peskov on Thursday if Russia would be unable to help people in need without this measure.

"No, it is wrong. The government has enough money and capabilities, both financial and technological, to support those who may find themselves in a difficult situation, whether they are individuals or legal entities," Peskov said.

According to the spokesman, "in such periods it is obviously very important to restore the balance of justice in economic terms."

"This [measure], let'us say, is one step in this direction," he added.