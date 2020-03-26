(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) The Russian government ordered all Federal executive bodies on Thursday to switch the maximum possible number of staff to remote work starting March 27 as part of efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

"As part of measures to counter the spread of the coronavirus infection and ensure the safety of certain categories of employees, starting March 27, 2020, to switch the maximum possible number of employees to the remote performance of their duties, while creating conditions for the smooth functioning of a federal executive body," the government said in a statement.

The federal executive bodies are obligated to report to the government the number of those who will work remotely as well as the number of pregnant women, women with children under 14 years old and people older than 60 among its employees.

The same measure will apply to the government's subsidiary agencies.

In addition, the Russian government instructed the Ministry of Economic Development, the Finance Ministry and the Ministry of Industry and Trade to work out a COVID-19 relief package for the service and catering sector, as well as owners of commercial real estate.