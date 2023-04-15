Russian Health Ministry Registers COVID-19 Vaccine for Children Aged 6 to 11

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2023) The Health Ministry of Russia has registered a COVID-19 vaccine for children from six to 11 years old, developed by the Gamaleya National Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, according to Russia's State Register of Medicinal Products.

"Gam-COVID-Vac-D combined vector vaccine for the prevention of coronavirus infection caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The date of the state registration: 14.04.2023," the register said.

According to the instruction, the vaccine is designed for children from six to 11 years old, inclusively, and is administered intramuscularly twice with an interval of 21 days.

Contraindications include hypersensitivity to any component of the vaccine and history of severe allergic reactions.

In cases of acute infectious and non-infectious diseases or the exacerbation of chronic diseases, the vaccination is carried out two or four weeks after recovery or remission. In cases of minor respiratory infections and acute infectious diseases of gastrointestinal tract, the vaccination is conducted after temperature normalization, the document specified.

In late January, after the Gamaleya center submitted documents for the registration of the vaccine, its director, Alexander Gintsburg, told Sputnik that the composition of the vaccine should be changed so that it could protect from new strains of the virus, but it is necessary to register it, in order to later renew it under the accelerated procedure.