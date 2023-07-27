Open Menu

Russian Interior Ministry Puts Another ICC Judge On Wanted List

Muhammad Irfan Published July 27, 2023 | 11:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) The Russian Interior Ministry on Thursday put another International Criminal Court (ICC) judge, Tomoko Akane, on the wanted list for issuing an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, the ministry's database showed.

The Russian Investigative Committee said Akane was one of the judges who issued the "illegal decision on the arrest" of Putin and Russia's ombudswoman for children's rights, Maria Lvova-Belova. In May, the committee filed an indictment in absentia against ICC prosecutor Karim Asad Ahmad Khan and ICC judge Rosario Salvatore Aitala.

Both were placed on a wanted list.

"Reason for search: wanted under article of the Criminal Code," Akane's card read.

In March, the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Lvova-Belova and Putin, alleging the unlawful transfer of children from Ukraine to Russia amid the ongoing military conflict. In response, Russia said that it was evacuating children from the front lines.

The Kremlin has denied the legitimacy of the ICC's decision in Russia, as it is not a party to the organization.

