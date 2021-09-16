Russian Investigators Open Probe Into Inducement to Riot on Days of Parliamentary Vote

The Russian Investigative Committee opened a criminal probe into inducement to take part in riots in the period of elections to the Russian lower chamber through a network of Telegram channels, committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) The Russian Investigative Committee opened a criminal probe into inducement to take part in riots in the period of elections to the Russian lower chamber through a network of Telegram channels, committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said on Thursday.

"A criminal case was initiated against Dmitry Chebanov and other persons under Part 1.1 of Article 212 of the Russian Criminal Code (inclination and involvement in organization and participation in mass riots). It was established that a group of people, comprising at least 11 individuals from seven Russian regions, created a network of Telegram channels, which posted publications and conducted campaigning activities aimed at organizing riots in the Russian Federation during the electionsб scheduled for September 17-20," Petrenko told reporters.

Videos posted on Telegram contained calls for violence, Petrenko specified.

Charges will be brought against all those involved, the investigative committee will seek their arrest.