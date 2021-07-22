UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Military Drills In Tajikistan Signal To Partners In Central Asia - Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 48 seconds ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 07:10 PM

Russian Military Drills in Tajikistan Signal to Partners in Central Asia - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) Russian military drills in Tajikistan is a signal to Central Asian partners amid the current tensions in Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, the Russian president's special representative for Afghanistan, said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said that Russian troops in Tajikistan are holding tactical exercises. Russian forces also plan to conduct joint drills with Tajikistan and Uzbekistan in early August.

"Therefore [in light of escalations in Afghanistan], such exercises, firstly, are generally useful for the military, regular exercises to develop interaction and training in combat readiness. On the other hand, it sends signals, first of all, to the population of Central Asia that everything is in order ... we have strength. Yes, there may be some alarming moments, but to respond to this, we have armed joint forces that will solve this problem," Kabulov told the Echo of Moscow radio station.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Moscow Russia Uzbekistan Tajikistan May August All Asia

Recent Stories

Egypt extends state of emergency for another 3 mon ..

2 hours ago

Senior military commanders congratulate UAE Armed ..

3 hours ago

Emirates takes off to Miami

4 hours ago

India&#039;s daily COVID-19 cases rise by 41,383

5 hours ago

China evacuates tens of thousands as China storms ..

5 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $69.93 a barrel W ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.