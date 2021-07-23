UrduPoint.com
Russian Military Equipment Contracted At MAKS Includes Fighters, Attack Helicopters-Rostec

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 12:10 PM

Russian Military Equipment Contracted at MAKS Includes Fighters, Attack Helicopters-Rostec

ZHUKOVSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) Russia's military equipment contracted at the MAKS-2021 international air show includes Su-30SME fighters and Mi-35M attack helicopters, Rostec state corporation announced on Friday.

"[Russia's state arms exporter] Rosoboronexport signed 13 export contracts for the supply of Russian military equipment with a total worth of over 1 billion Euros [$1.

1 billion]. The list includes Su-30SME aircraft, Mi-35M and Mi-17V5 helicopters, Protivnik-E radar system and Verba man-portable air defense system, as well as modern aviation weapons, armored vehicles and automotive vehicles," Rostec told reporters.

The MAKS-2021 international aviation and space show is taking place in the Moscow region from July 20-25. Sputnik news Agency is an official media partner of the event.

