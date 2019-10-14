UrduPoint.com
Russian Military Warns IS Terrorists May Flee SDF Detention Amid Turkey's Operation

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 12:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia) terrorists, who are held at seven prisons controlled by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), may flee the detention facilities amid Turkey's offensive in northern Syria, provoking a sharp escalation of the situation in the entire middle East, Maj. Gen. Alexey Bakin, head of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation said on Sunday.

According to the official's data, SDF guards seven IS prisons and at least eight camps housing temporarily displaced persons, including terrorist families.

"The possible exit of terrorists from detention can provoke a sharp deterioration of the situation in the entire Middle East region. All parties to the Syrian settlement must take measures to prevent this scenario," Bakin said.

The official also estimates that lives of at least 120,000 people, who are staying at eight SDF-controlled camps for temporarily displaced persons in northern Syria, are at risk amid the Turkish offensive.

Your Thoughts and Comments

