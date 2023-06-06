UrduPoint.com

Russian Ministry Drafts Bill On State Control Of Methanol Production After Mass Poisoning

Faizan Hashmi Published June 06, 2023 | 09:50 PM

Russian Ministry Drafts Bill on State Control of Methanol Production After Mass Poisoning

The Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade said on Tuesday it had drafted a bill on the state regulation of methanol production and distribution in the country, following fatal cases of mass poisoning with counterfeit cider

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) The Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade said on Tuesday it had drafted a bill on the state regulation of methanol production and distribution in the country, following fatal cases of mass poisoning with counterfeit cider.

Over 20 people died from poisoning after drinking the Mister Sidr counterfeit alcohol beverage in western Russia this week. Dozens more were hospitalized. The examination revealed dangerous methanol and ethyl butyrate impurities in the ersatz drink.

"The Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade has drafted a Federal bill, under which the production and distribution of methyl alcohol (methanol) will be subject to government control in Russia ... The bill provides for the introduction of new mandatory requirements for the distribution of methanol, which would limit the number of participants in the methanol manufacture and distribution market, eliminating its illegal distribution," the ministry said in a statement.

Moreover, if adopted, the bill would help the Russian authorities establish an accounting system to monitor the volumes of production, sale and use of methanol by enterprises that are participants in the market, the statement read.

Anna Popova, the head of Russian consumer safety watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, instructed all regional departments to find and remove from circulation all Mister Sidr products. Specialists from Rospotrebnadzor's territorial divisions withdrew from circulation 37,600 liters of potentially dangerous alcoholic beverages under the Mister Sidr brand. The head of the drink manufacturing firm has been detained.

