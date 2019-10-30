UrduPoint.com
Russian Ombudswoman Pledges To Ask US To Pardon Imprisoned Russian Pilot Yaroshenko

Wed 30th October 2019 | 04:01 PM

Russian Ombudswoman Pledges to Ask US to Pardon Imprisoned Russian Pilot Yaroshenko

Russian ombudswoman Tatiana Moskalkova has announced her intention to ask US authorities to pardon Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko, serving a term in US prison

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) Russian ombudswoman Tatiana Moskalkova has announced her intention to ask US authorities to pardon Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko, serving a term in US prison.

Yaroshenko was captured in Liberia in 2010 and sentenced to 20 years in prison the following year in the US on charges of conspiring to import drugs, which he denied. In 2016, the New York Court of Appeals refused to revise his sentence. Yaroshenko's wife told Sputnik on Monday that the US had turned down another request for the pilot's transfer to Russia.

"The topic of Yaroshenko will continue [to be raised], and, of course, I cannot say without feeling pain that he has been denied deportation home, to Russia. Under the legislation, he can raise the matter in two years only. I intend to ask the US governmental bodies again to make an exception and study the possibility to pardon Yaroshenko, taking into consideration his health condition and the 10-year term that he has already served," Moskalkova told reporters on Wednesday.

