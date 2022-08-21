(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2022) A criminal case on murder was opened by investigators after Daria Dugina, the daughter of Alexander Dugin, a Russian political philosopher and analyst, was killed in a car accident in the Moscow region, the Russian Investigative Committee said.

"The investigating authorities ...opened a criminal case on the fact of murder ...committed in a generally dangerous way," the Investigative Committee said in a statement on Telegram on Sunday.

According to investigators, an explosive device installed in a Toyota Land Cruiser vehicle detonated on Saturday, August 20, at around 21:00 local time (18:00 GMT) in the Odintsovsky District in the Moscow region, while the car was traveling at full speed.

The car caught on fire and the driver, Russian journalist Daria Dugina, was killed as a result, the investigators said.

Forensic and explosive experts continue to work at the scene.

Late on Saturday night, a law enforcement source confirmed to Sputnik that a car caught on fire on Mozhayskoye Highway in the Odintsovsky District. Russian media reported that the daughter of Alexander Dugin, a Russian political philosopher and a proponent of Traditionalist beliefs, was killed in the accident.

The head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin said on Telegram that "terrorists of the Ukrainian regime, trying to eliminate Alexander Dugin, blew up his daughter... In a car."

Daria Dugina was included in UK sanctions lists in July. Dugin himself was sanctioned by the EU, US and Canada in 2014 and 2015.