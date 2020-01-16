UrduPoint.com
Russian Prime Minister-Designate Mishustin Thanks State Duma For Support

Mikhail Mishustin, whose candidacy for Russia's prime minister was approved by the State Duma, thanked the lower house for supporting his candidacy and vowed to maintain contact with it

"Dear State Duma lawmakers, I want to once again thank the president of the Russian Federation, you for your support, for the fact that today we very seriously and thoroughly discussed all the areas of concern for you.

I promise, I give my word here that I said: we will to keep in touch with the Duma and with factions and committees in order to verify our course and determine what we are doing," Mishustin said.

He vowed to report to the lower house in April about the new government's policy.

