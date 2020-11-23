UrduPoint.com
Russian Prime Minister Orders To Give Maximum Resources To Storm-Hit Primorye

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 06:10 AM

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has ordered to provide storm-hit Primorsky Territory with all the necessary resources, head of the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic (Minvostokrazvitiya) Alexei Chekunov said on Monday.

"I hoped to come to Primorye in a different context in a new capacity. But, unfortunately, the second time in two months, nature sends us a surprise with an unprecedented prefix for the first time in many decades ... The first task that the chairman of the government set for me is to provide maximum resources to the Primorsky Territory, to concentrate all the efforts of the Federal government, primarily to restore life support and the normal life of people," Chekunov said upon his arrival in the region, during a meeting with Primorsky Territory Governor Oleg Kozhemyako.

He stressed that Minvostokrazvitiya and the Russian Finance Ministry will do everything possible to restore local infrastructure in order to prevent losses and relieve budget pressure.

"We have to draw conclusions from such disasters. The infrastructure that was damaged had problems accumulating over the past decades .

.. The weather conditions are becoming more and more extreme. The new infrastructure that we must create to replace the damaged one must take this into account," Chekunov said, as quoted by Minvostokrazvitiya's press service.

The government of Primorsky Territory, a Russian region bordering China, said on Friday that it estimated the damage from a winter storm that hit the region the day before at 80 million rubles ($1 million). Local authorities said they were going to seek help at the federal level.

Starting late on Thursday, the Primorsky Territory has seen extensive snow showers. Many residents are left without electricity, heat, or water, while people in Vladivostok are having problems with cellular communications. Ferry traffic was also halted, the movement of buses was partially disrupted, and a number of flights were delayed.

According to the local government, all available forces, including those of the Ministry of Emergencies, are involved in dealing with the consequences of the winter storm.

Governor Oleg Kozhemyako said during his Monday meeting with Chekunov that 69,000 people were still without electricity in the region, but power should be restored by Wednesday or Thursday.

