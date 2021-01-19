UrduPoint.com
Russian, Saudi Diplomats Discuss Outcome Of Talks Between Foreign Ministers - Ministry

Russian, Saudi Diplomats Discuss Outcome of Talks Between Foreign Ministers - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Saudi Ambassador in Moscow Abdulrahman Al Ahmed discussed the implementation of agreements that were reached during the recent meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, and reaffirmed the countries' commitment to close coordination at different levels, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

On January 14, Lavrov and his Saudi counterpart held a meeting in Moscow and discussed bilateral issues, as well as the situation in the middle East and North Africa. Following the meeting, Lavrov said that the sides agreed to hold a meeting of the Russian-Saudi inter-government commission in the first half of 2021.

"During the conversation, the goals of implementing the results of talks that were held between the heads of foreign ministries of the two countries, Sergey Lavrov and Faisal bin Farhan, in the Russian capital on January 14 were discussed.

Furthermore, a strong commitment was reaffirmed by Moscow and Riyadh to continue close bilateral coordination at various levels on the entire range of issues of mutual interest," the ministry said.

The ministry added that Bogdanov and Al-Ahmed also focused on the situation in the Gulf states, including Yemen, and discussed the Palestine problem.

On December 19, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said that Russia and Saudi Arabia would convene the meeting of the joint commission in March to discuss the implementation of 74 projects. According to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, Moscow and Riyadh already initiated over 30 projects assessed at $2.5 billion.

