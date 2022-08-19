Russian Scientists Contributing to Development of Nanoparticle Cancer Treatment - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) Scientists of the Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University in Russia in cooperation with foreign colleagues have created new nanoparticles with improved properties for cancer treatment, sources in the Russian Science Ministry told Sputnik on Friday.

New nanostructures, synthesized from gold and iron oxides, have improved properties and can be used in the so-called photothermal therapy of cancer tumors. During this type of therapy cancer cells are heated and destroyed with light. The nanoparticles are safe for healthy human cells, according to the scientists.

"The aim of this study was to develop and investigate multifunctional nanoparticles with special magnetic and optical properties.

Such nanoparticles are promising materials for use in biomedicine for cancer treatment," a scientist at the Russian Baltic Federal University said.

The scientists tested the effect of nanoparticles on breast cancer cells, as well as on the cells that form the walls of blood vessels by pre-incubating them in special conditions with a predetermined concentration of nanoparticles. The study found that the nanostructures had good biocompatibility, being low-toxic and not affecting the viability of healthy cells.

The results of the study, which was financed by the Russian Science Foundation, were published in the international scientific journal ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces.