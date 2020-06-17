UrduPoint.com
Russian Security Service Detains Tablighi Jamaat Islamists In Volga Federal District

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday it detained leaders and members of the Tablighi Jamaat international extremist organization (banned in Russia) in three regions across the Volga Federal District

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday it detained leaders and members of the Tablighi Jamaat international extremist organization (banned in Russia) in three regions across the Volga Federal District.

"Activities of the Tablighi Jamaat extremist organization have been thwarted ...

Leaders and active participants have been detained in Nizhny Novgorod, Penza, Saratov and Ulyanovsk regions," the FSB said in a press release.

The FSB added that banned literature was seized from the detained persons, as well as communication devices, payment cards and other material evidence. A criminal probe was initiated.

Tablighi Jamaat is banned in Russia since 2009 for its attempts of religious discrimination.

