Russian Security Service Eliminated Hizb Ut-Tahrir Cell In Siberia

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 01:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) announced on Friday that it eliminated a cell of the Hizb ut-Tahrir terrorist organization (banned in Russia) in Siberia.

"FSB, in cooperation with the federal service of the Russian National Guard troops, thwarted the activities of a cell of the international terrorist organization Hizb ut-Tahrir al-Islami in the Kemerovo Region and the Novosibirsk Region," FSB said in a press release.

According to the FSB, members of the cell were engaged in anti-constitutional activities, aimed at establishing the so-called global caliphate through overthrowing the government. Members of the cell promoted terrorist ideology and recruited new members among local Muslims, according to the press release.

Propaganda materials, devices for communication, and data storage devices were seized from the detained people. Criminal probe was launched.

More Stories From World

