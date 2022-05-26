UrduPoint.com

Russian Shelling Kills Four In Ukraine's Kharkiv: Governor

Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2022 | 07:24 PM

Four persons were killed in fresh Russian shelling of Ukraine's second city Kharkiv, a regional official said Thursday, where many people have returned after Russia's attempts to capture the city were repelled

"The occupiers are again shelling the regional centre," the governor of the Kharkiv region, Oleg Sinegubov, said on Telegram.

"According to preliminary information, seven people were injured. Unfortunately, four were killed." "We ask residents of Kharkiv and surroundings to be in shelters," he said.

He said information about the shelling was being clarified and did not give details of where the strikes hit.

An AFP reporter in Kharkiv said the shelling hit the northern residential district of Pavlove Pole and saw plumes of smoke rising from the area.

Kharkiv, in the north-east corner of Ukraine near the Russian border, was heavily shelled by Moscow's forces at the start of their invasion, which began on February 24.

After heavy battles and severe destruction of the city, Ukrainian forces retained control of Kharkiv.

