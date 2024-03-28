Russian shelling kills three in Ukraine, officials say

Russian aerial attacks killed three people in frontline Ukrainian regions on Thursday, local officials said, while Kyiv arrested two people it claimed were collaborating with Russia's intelligence services

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Russian aerial attacks killed three people in frontline Ukrainian regions on Thursday, local officials said, while Kyiv arrested two people it claimed were collaborating with Russia's intelligence services.

In the northeastern Kharkiv region, a 57-year old woman was killed when a Russian shell landed near her car, the Kharkiv police force and regional governor said. Her husband was injured in the attack.

In the southern city of Kherson, a Russian strike hit a taxi carrying passengers.

"The driver of the car died on the spot ... two passengers, a 36-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman were injured. They were taken to hospital," Kherson governor Oleksandr Prokudin said in a post on Telegram.

He published photos showing a bloodied body slumped behind the steering wheel of a car with a shattered windscreen and blown out side windows. And a morning air attack near Kramatorsk in the eastern Donetsk region that hit a residential building killed one woman, Ukraine's interior ministry said.

Others were also reported injured in separate attacks on the Kharkiv, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, local officials said on Thursday.

Ukraine's SBU intelligence agency said it had arrested two people trying to provide information to Russia to support its attacks on Ukrainian military and energy targets.

It said it had foiled somebody trying to join Ukraine's paratroopers unit as a chaplain, where he hoped "to collect data on weapons, work plans and combat operations," to send to Russia.

In another statement on Telegram, the agency said it had arrested a 22-year-old who had been recruited by Russia to perform reconnaissance on an army hospital and power plant in the eastern Dnipro region.

Russia "planned to use the intelligence to prepare a missile attack on the military hospital," the SBU said.

Both face life in prison under Ukrainian laws against treason and collaborating with the enemy.

bur-jc/jbr/gv/