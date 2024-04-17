Russian Strike On Ukraine City Kills 13
Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2024 | 04:20 PM
Chernigiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) A Russian strike on the northern Ukrainian city of Chernigiv killed 13 people and wounded dozens more on Wednesday, as Kyiv sounded the alarm over shortages in its air defence capabilities.
First responders searched for survivors in the rubble, carrying away the wounded on stretchers as pools of blood formed on the ground near the scene of the attack, official images showed.
President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has been urging allies to send more missiles to thwart Russian air attacks, said Ukraine had lacked sufficient air defences to intercept the three missiles that struck Chernigiv.
Another 61 people including two children were wounded, the emergency services said in its latest toll of casualties.
"Three people were rescued from the rubble. People are likely still trapped under the rubble of the partially destroyed building," the statement said.
A 25-year-old policewoman on sick leave was among those killed after suffering a severe shrapnel injury, the interior minister announced separately.
"Many multi-storey buildings were damaged," the regional governor Vyacheslav Chaus said on state-run television.
"Civilian infrastructure is damaged. Dozens of vehicles have been destroyed."
The Chernigiv region, which borders Belarus to the north, was partially occupied at the beginning of Russia's invasion but has been spared fighting on its territory for around two years since Moscow's army withdrew.
- Zelensky criticises Western resolve -
Zelensky blamed Russia for the attack but also said the West should do more to help defend Ukraine's skies.
"This would not have happened if Ukraine had received sufficient air defence equipment and if the world's determination to resist Russian terror had been sufficient," he said.
Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba echoed the comments in a separate post on social media and suggested that Ukraine should enjoy the same cover from aerial attacks as Israel.
"In the middle East, we saw what reliable protection of human lives from missiles looks like," he added, referring to Iran's drone and missile barrage on Israel that was intercepted by Western and Israeli forces.
Kuleba also thanked Germany for agreeing to supply Ukraine with another Patriot air defence system and said he would appeal to other countries at a G7 meeting this week for more weapons.
Their comments added to a growing chorus in Ukraine appealing to allied countries to supply more sophisticated air defence weapons to ward off the regular Russian strikes on key infrastructure.
There had been a direct hit to an infrastructure facility but it was not linked to energy production, the mayor said.
Chernigiv, which lies some 145 kilometres (90 miles) north of Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, had a pre-war population of around 285,000 people.
The historical hub is hundreds of kilometres from the front line but has occasionally been targeted in long-range Russian strikes.
In August last year, seven people were killed in a Russian missile attack on a theatre hosting an exhibition on drones.
Many buildings in the city were damaged when Russian tanks swept into Ukraine from Belarusian territory in February 2022 and besieged the city until April that year.
Recent Stories
Babar Azam might be rested during T20I series against Kiwis: Pakistan head coach
Vivo V30 5G: The Perfect Blend of Enhanced Photography and Premium Design
Global financial institutions back Pakistan’s economic reforms
Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence reaches Islamabad
NAB exonerates Nawaz Sharif in Thoshakhana reference
US lauds Pakistan’s economic reforms amidst challenges
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024
Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over raid
France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF
UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West Bank
COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in various sectors
More Stories From World
-
Israel talks on Gaza truce 'stalling': Qatar mediator10 minutes ago
-
Australia's Great Barrier Reef hit by record bleaching20 minutes ago
-
Five killed in Russian strike on Chernigiv: mayor20 minutes ago
-
Israel under pressure to refrain from striking Iran after attack30 minutes ago
-
Jailed Myanmar leader Suu Kyi moved to house arrest30 minutes ago
-
China says defence chief called for greater 'trust' in talks with US30 minutes ago
-
French far right gets youthful vibe with 28-year-old leader30 minutes ago
-
Israel-Hamas talks on Gaza truce 'stalling': mediator Qatar40 minutes ago
-
No 'nonsense' Dortmund face familiar foes PSG with Wembley on horizon50 minutes ago
-
Apple CEO meets Indonesia leader to talk investments1 hour ago
-
China says 'lot of work to be done' before Ukraine peace summit takes place1 hour ago
-
Australia's Great Barrier Reef hit by record bleaching1 hour ago