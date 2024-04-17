Open Menu

Russian Strike On Ukraine City Kills 14

Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Russian strike on Ukraine city kills 14

Chernigiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) A Russian strike on the historic city of Chernigiv in northern Ukraine killed 14 people and wounded dozens more on Wednesday, as Kyiv pleaded for allies to bolster its over-stretched air defence systems.

First responders searched for survivors in the rubble and carried away the wounded on stretchers as pools of blood formed on the ground near the scene of the attack, official images showed.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has urged allies to send more missiles to thwart Russian air attacks, said Ukraine lacked the weapons needed to intercept the three cruise missiles that struck Chernigiv.

Its mayor Oleksandr Lomako gave the latest death toll in a social media post and said 61 people had been injured, a figure that officials earlier said included several children.

"The search and rescue operation is underway," Lomako added, noting that 16 buildings had been damaged in the attack. Other officials said dozens of vehicles were also destroyed.

A 25-year-old policewoman on sick leave was among those killed after suffering a severe shrapnel injury, the interior minister announced separately.

AFP journalists at the scene saw an eight-storey hotel building gutted in parts by the strike and nearby apartments, a beauty salon and beer shop with their windows blown out.

The Chernigiv region, which borders Belarus to the north, was partially occupied at the beginning of the invasion but has been spared fighting on its territory for around two years since Russian forces retreated.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Ukraine Russia Interior Minister Social Media Hotel Vehicles Belarus Post Blood

Recent Stories

Babar Azam might be rested during T20I series agai ..

Babar Azam might be rested during T20I series against Kiwis: Pakistan head coach

2 hours ago
 vivo V30 5G: The Perfect Blend of Enhanced Photogr ..

Vivo V30 5G: The Perfect Blend of Enhanced Photography and Premium Design

2 hours ago
 Global financial institutions back Pakistan’s ec ..

Global financial institutions back Pakistan’s economic reforms

2 hours ago
 Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence reaches Islama ..

Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence reaches Islamabad

3 hours ago
 NAB exonerates Nawaz Sharif in Thoshakhana referen ..

NAB exonerates Nawaz Sharif in Thoshakhana reference

3 hours ago
 US lauds Pakistan’s economic reforms amidst chal ..

US lauds Pakistan’s economic reforms amidst challenges

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over r ..

Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over raid

17 hours ago
 France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF

France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF

17 hours ago
 UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West ..

UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West Bank

17 hours ago
 COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in va ..

COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in various sectors

17 hours ago

More Stories From World