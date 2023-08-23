Open Menu

Russian Strike On Ukraine School Kills Four As Moscow Hit By More Drones

Muhammad Irfan Published August 23, 2023 | 08:50 PM

Russian strike on Ukraine school kills four as Moscow hit by more drones

A Russian strike on a school in north-east Ukraine killed four people Wednesday, razing the building to the ground in the Sumy region that borders Russia in an attack that came as the war in Ukraine enters its 19th month

Kyiv, Ukraine, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :A Russian strike on a school in north-east Ukraine killed four people Wednesday, razing the building to the ground in the Sumy region that borders Russia in an attack that came as the war in Ukraine enters its 19th month.

Three civilians were also killed in Russia's Belgorod region while the capital Moscow was targeted by a drone attack for the sixth night in a row, with the war now hitting Russian territory daily.

In Ukraine's Romny village, 230 kilometres (140 miles) east of Kyiv, where the school attack hit, rescuers found the bodies of the school director, deputy director, secretary and librarian under the rubble.

"The number of victims of the Russian attack on the school in Romny has increased to four people," Ukraine's Interior Minister Igor Klymenko said on Telegram.

Four local residents passing by the school were wounded, Klymenko added.

The minister posted a photograph of a rubble-covered building, with a dozen rescuers clearing the site, with only one door left intact.

"In the photo, among the ruins of the school, there is a surviving entrance to the shelter. Unfortunately, people did not go down during the alarm to a safe place," Klymenko said.

He added that the "rubble removal operation has been completed." The building was covered in bricks. Another photograph showed rescuers carrying a body bag.

Russian forces entered the Sumy region at the start of their invasion last year but were pushed back by Ukrainian forces.

It has since been spared from the fighting seen in other eastern regions but recently has increasingly seen deadly attacks.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Ukraine Moscow Russia Interior Minister Belgorod Sumy SITE From

Recent Stories

Commissioner, DC visits SZABIST run People's Schoo ..

Commissioner, DC visits SZABIST run People's School Programme

1 minute ago
 LESCO officers warned of over-billing; CEO orders ..

LESCO officers warned of over-billing; CEO orders to disconnect WASA connections ..

11 minutes ago
 CS for expediting anti-dengue activities in high-r ..

CS for expediting anti-dengue activities in high-risk districts

11 minutes ago
 Senator Samina calls on American Political & Econo ..

Senator Samina calls on American Political & Economic Chief Shelly Saxon

11 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar launc ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar launches monsoon tree plantation ca ..

11 minutes ago
 Infrastructure projects vital in improving connect ..

Infrastructure projects vital in improving connectivity, tackling climate-change ..

8 minutes ago
Bishop of Lahore calls on Governor Punjab

Bishop of Lahore calls on Governor Punjab

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan to play NZ, Australia in ICC CWC warm-up ..

Pakistan to play NZ, Australia in ICC CWC warm-up fixtures

8 minutes ago
 Condemnatory protest demonstrations "greet" Narend ..

Condemnatory protest demonstrations "greet" Narendra Modi at BRICS summit

8 minutes ago
 Senate body for streamlining administrative affair ..

Senate body for streamlining administrative affairs of PSM, resolving issues of ..

8 minutes ago
 400,000 trees monsoon plantation drive commendable ..

400,000 trees monsoon plantation drive commendable initiative: Governor Balochis ..

6 minutes ago
 Sindh University awards scholarship to 327 deservi ..

Sindh University awards scholarship to 327 deserving students

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World