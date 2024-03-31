Russian Strikes Kill One In Ukraine's Lviv Region: Governor
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2024 | 01:30 PM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Overnight Russian strikes on Ukraine's Lviv region killed a man, its governor said on Sunday, as President Volodymyr Zelensky urged his people to endure during their third Easter at war.
Ukraine is on the back foot as the Russian invasion grinds into its third year, suffering ammunition shortages on the front line and pleading for Western support to fend off relentless aerial attacks.
Russian cruise missiles targeted critical infrastructure in the western Lviv region and "one man died as a result of the attack", governor Maksym Kozytsky wrote on Telegram.
There "may still be people under the rubble" that rescuers were combing through, he said, adding that firefighters had extinguished a blaze that broke out at an administrative building damaged in the raid.
National energy operator Ukrenergo said Russia also targeted high-voltage facilities in the south, forcing emergency shutdowns in the Black Sea city of Odesa and nearby areas.
"There is no night or day when Russian terror does not try to break our lives," Zelensky wrote in an Easter Sunday message to Ukrainians on social media, after the air force reported downing nine missiles and nine drones overnight.
"But we defend ourselves, we endure, our spirit does not give up and knows that it is possible to avert death. Life can prevail," he said.
Moscow has intensified strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities in recent weeks, saying it is responding to attacks by Kyiv on Russian border regions.
Energy consumption restrictions remained in place in Ukraine's second city Kharkiv and Zelensky's hometown of Kryvyi Rig following earlier Russian attacks, Ukrenergo said on Sunday.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024
Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables
Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah
Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta
PO arrested after intensive Police raids
Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan
National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place in Faisalabad
PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to address IHC judges’ concerns
Excise department launches special call centre
LUMS organises discussion on literary contributions of Dr. Khalid Jawed
Timely completion of Police Department development schemes top priority: IGP
More Stories From World
-
Bassirou Diomaye Faye, from prison to president of Senegal1 minute ago
-
Trump ‘hasn’t got the brains’ for dictatorship, his ex-adviser says2 minutes ago
-
8 dead in car bomb at north Syria market: monitor12 minutes ago
-
Strikes hit Gaza as Egyptian TV says truce talks to resume22 minutes ago
-
China, Japan hold talks on water release from crippled nuclear power plant1 hour ago
-
Chinese educationist working for skill development of Pakistani youth, job placement1 hour ago
-
Major challenges lie ahead for Senegal's next president1 hour ago
-
63% of Japanese say they are in financial stress, poll shows1 hour ago
-
Cambodia plans to add 7 tangible, 3 intangible cultural properties to UNESCO's heritage listing: PM1 hour ago
-
China's commercial vehicle output, sales up in first 2 months1 hour ago
-
Saudi wise leadership provides great services to Prophet’s Mosque1 hour ago
-
Translation service fosters inclusivity at Grand Mosque1 hour ago